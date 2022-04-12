Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is still at pains following the decision by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi stated that Muturi was a dear and long-serving friend to Uhuru and that the speaker’s decision must have taken the president by surprise.

The ANC party leader opined that only those bound by state and military laws are standing by Uhuru and joked that the president should not be surprised if they also abandon him.

“Let me tell you, Speaker Justin Muturi has been Uhuru’s closest friend for a long time. But now when he looks back, he is shocked that Muturi is no longer with him since he has joined Kenya Kwanza,” Mudavadi remarked.

Mudavadi told Uhuru that he was the only one left in government as the three arms of government; the Judiciary, legislature, and executive were no longer under his control. He noted that the Judiciary was independent and the other two arms have been divided.

“We all know that the government constitutes three arms. The Judiciary cannot vote but they decided that they cannot be micromanaged. Both speakers have decided that they shall not be manipulated and the executive has been split into two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.