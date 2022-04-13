Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Outspoken Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed the intrigues surrounding Raila Odinga’s candidature in the upcoming General Election.

According to Kuria, the ODM Leader was ready to hang his political boots after the 2017 General Election but President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him not to retire just yet as he needed protection from Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking after his Chama Cha Kazi party signed an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance yesterday, Kuria said that some people who wanted protection stopped the former Prime Minister from proceeding to retirement through the so-called handshake.

The lawmaker said that Raila is his friend and he was ready to go home and look after his grandchildren but Uhuru had other plans for him.

“Raila Odinga is my friend. And I want to say on record that Raila was ready to go home after 2017. It is some people who wanted protection I don’t know for what,” Kuria stated.

“Because only people who are guilty go looking for people to protect them. Including a man who was ready to go and look after his grandchildren and stop him from going home,” he added.

However, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader told Raila not to worry as Ruto will send him home come August.

“So my friend Raila, because I know you are being forced to run again, we shall help you by sending you home,” Kuria said.

Ruto and his allies have previously termed Raila as a state project after he was endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST