Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – As the government continues to pursue the real culprits behind the stoning of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the subsequent destruction of his chopper in Uasin Gishu, it has emerged that the attackers were not just random people.

This was revealed by ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who sensationally claimed that the goons who were sent by Deputy President William Ruto to attack Raila and his chopper were highly trained.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Suba South Member of Parliament said the perpetrators exhibited high paramilitary skills suggesting that they planned well to attack the ODM leader.

“If you watched the video clips of the attack on our presidential candidate Raila Odinga, you could easily see the kind of coordination. You could easily see the kind of skills the youths had in terms of even how they were retreating when the police were firing in the air,

“That is a clear indication that the youths have been trained and have been given the basic security training and that they have paramilitary know-how,” ODM chairman John Mbadi said.

According to Mbadi, Ruto has sensed defeat in the upcoming presidential elections and is secretly training youths in the Rift Valley region to protest the outcome of the polls.

“…the character and behavior of some of our politicians who are known, and from the anger that we see coming from them, you obviously see that someone is preparing this country for very bad things,

“As the ODM party, we feel and smell that something is going on in this country. Some people who have already sensed defeat are actually trying to organize our youths by giving them some basic pieces of training in order to misuse them after the August 9, General Election,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.