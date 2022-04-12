Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – A senior government official has blamed Rubis for the prolonged and widespread shortage of petroleum products across the country.

The official who requested anonymity to avoid being sacked said it is strange that fuel is available in depots but it doesn’t reach the final user which is the common mwananchi.

The government official said Rubis, which is the third-largest oil marketer in Kenya, is among those under watch for unreliable supplies.

“We have surveyed outlets across the country and Rubis stands out as having some queer shortages and rationalised sales,” the officer said.

“It is worth noting that other big marketers such as Vivo and Total Energies have sold a lot of products over the past two weeks and the discrepancy in product availability in outlets operated by particular marketers is a matter we are concerned about,” the officer said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been linked to the ownership of Rubis, though the company denied the report last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST