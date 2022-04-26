Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – As the deadline for presidential candidates to pick their running mates first approaches, fresh details have emerged that Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga may be considering President Uhuru Kenyatta for the position if the latest tweet by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is anything to go by.

Through his Twitter page, the vocal ODM senator wondered why it is hard for the head of state to come back and run as the deputy president after his/her term comes to an end.

According to Ledama, the constitution has allowed the county chiefs (governors) to run for other elective seats, including the senate, after their second terms in office, wondering why the president cannot be allowed to do the same.

“Thinking out loud …. If governors are running for Senate why can’t the President run for Deputy President???” posed Ledama.

However, his tweet attracted varied reactions, with renowned political analyst David Makali coming out to mock Ledama over his post.

Makali hit out at Ledama, saying he should instead be championing for the protection of a constitution he had read and understood instead of advocating for its violation.

He urged Ledama to consider changing his advisors who are allegedly misadvising him.

Here are reactions from Kenyans to Ledama’s wild suggestion;-

