Friday, April 8, 2022 – As the deadline for picking a running mate for the August 9th General Election fast approaches, presidential candidates are still grappling with the choice of their number two.

But even with that, top presidential contenders, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have already given indications that they may pick their running mates from the populous Mt. Kenya region.

However, Raila has been advised not to choose a Kikuyu as a running mate.

According to Murang’a Senatorial aspirant Peter Kagwanja, Raila should consider picking a running mate from other regions apart from Mt Kenya.

Kagwanja, who is a Jubilee member, argued that all leaders from the Mt Kenya region fronted to be Raila’s running mate lack national appeal and grassroots support and hence cannot deliver votes to Raila in the August election.

The governance expert said that while the Mt Kenya region has the votes to help Raila succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kagwanja said that the huge voting bloc has weak candidates to be Raila’s number two.

“We have the numbers but we must insist on a strategy that will make us win, not using the demographic aspect to claim the position.”

“We should never worry because our interests are being taken care of by the President who is the patron and financier of Azimio,” Kagwanja said.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth are being considered to be Raila’s presidential running mate ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.