Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Lawyer Paul Mwangi has trashed the timelines by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that required presidential contenders to name their running mate by April 28; something that has left many wondering if Baba is indeed ready for the August battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

Venting on Twitter yesterday, Mwangi said it was not logical for one to name a running mate before the person becomes a candidate.

“Political parties will present the names of presidential candidates to the Commission by Thursday, 28th April 2022. Those candidates will then decide who their running mates will be.

IEBC cannot require a person to have a running mate even before that person becomes a candidate,” Raila’s lawyer twitted.

Speaking during an interview, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati revealed that the commission expects all presidential candidates to submit the name of their running mate by April 28.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates…either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati.

As Raila’s allies differ with the IEBC on the interpretation of the law, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition is yet to have a consensus on the naming of its second-in-command.

Already, there is still pull and push between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the Jubilee party over who should deputize Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.