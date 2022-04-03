Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed has attacked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, for asking for a refund of money used in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

Mudavadi and Wetangula, who are now members of Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, on Thursday asked the BBI proponents to refund the billions they used after the Supreme Court nullified the process.

“I join the deputy president in thanking the Supreme Court for halting the BBI fraud. These guys (Uhuru and Raila) have used upwards of KSh 20 billion for the last four years to pursue the BBI.

“We need public money that has been used on BBI which has flopped to be refunded,” Mudavadi said.

However, Junet accused Mudavadi and Wetang’ula of double standards saying they were also beneficiaries of the BBI money.

Junet disclosed that as the chairman of the BBI secretariat, he used to give Mudavadi and Wetang’ula money to market the report.

“I want to remind Mudavadi and Wetang’ula that we walked with them in every village marketing the BBI, which money were they using. Is it right now that they have realised BBI money was bad? As the chairman of the BBI, I paid Mudavadi and Wetang’ula so much allowance to go and popularise the report,” said Junet.

He in turn asked the Kenya Kwanza co-principals to first refund the BBI money that they used before others can follow suit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.