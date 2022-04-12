Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Detectives are investigating an incident where a man drove himself into Miale restaurant in Lavington last night and died several hours later under mysterious circumstances.

According to Robert Alai, the deceased’s body was found in his car – a Prado registration number KBX 346 T.

It’s reported that he slept in the car, only for his body to be discovered later.

Alarm was raised after the management realized that the deceased’s car had stayed in the parking lot for long.

Guards who man the restaurant discovered the body when they were sent to check what was happening.

See the photo from the scene of the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.