Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – Residents of Kayole estate in Nakuru County are reeling in shock after a class five pupil committed suicide.

The lifeless body of the 11-year-old girl, who is the firstborn in the family, was discovered in the house by her parents at around 5 pm Tuesday.

The girl’s father, Stephen Wanjohi, a teacher at Maai Mahiu Girls Secondary School, said he had gone for a medical checkup at a local hospital with his wife and younger child and upon their return, they found the lifeless body of their firstborn daughter in the house.

Neighbours described the deceased girl as very jovial, friendly and disciplined.

The parents are still trying to understand why she took her own life.

Her body was taken to Naivasha County Hospital Mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.