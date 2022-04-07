Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Popular Kikuyu TV presenter and gospel singer, Martin Wa Janet, has aired his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public and revealed why he divorced her.

According to the Kigooco presenter, his ex-wife, Ruth Wa Mum, an upcoming gospel singer, used to cheat on him with friends and colleagues when they were married.

Martin lamented that Ruth has been tarnishing his name in interviews with bloggers yet she is the root cause of their marital problems.

“Sympathy seeking should not come with destroying someone’s image and name. I have not yet opened up why I wouldn’t want her in my life but it’s too much that I couldn’t bare including being in relationships with my friends and colleagues when she was in my house,” he wrote on Facebook.

Martin put it clear that he wouldn’t want Ruth back in his life again.

“It is so sad that people would listen to one side and judge the other one without full information and truth, people believe those who come out first crying showing pain online, what about the ones suffering silently?

If there is a man who can take back a woman who has had relationships with different partners that’s not me, especially when we were still under the same roof and even when our firstborn was three months old. Our former neighbours know what I’m talking about,’’ he added.

Below are photos of Martin’s ex-wife.

