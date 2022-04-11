Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – A Twitter user has taken to his handle to recount how he got hospitalized due to a heartbreak he suffered as a result of his girlfriend cheating.

In his narration, @jaiyejejeomo stated that he walked into his woman having sex with another man. He said this same lady broke his virginity and turned him into a sex addict.

His post read;

”I’ve been hospitalized because of heartbreak before. I met her on the bed riding another guy and moaning and sweating and riding so hard. It’s wasn’t a joke. It was so painful and hard to deal with for months.

You know why it hurts to bad. She broke my virginity. She thought me all I needed to know about sex.. She made me a sex addict. I’m FREE Now!!!

I don’t know d spirit dat entered me. Immediately I enter d scene, I was dumb & I went back to stay at d entrance.. Then they separated, d brother came out in a rush, I tried to shake his hand he ignored & walked away… And there is the LOML at the corner of d room crying

Enough!!!. Thanks for reading my rant. Pls give me a follow is you wish”