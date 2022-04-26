Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – An obituary of the late Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho in the Daily Nation recently caused a stir online, with Kenyans questioning whether it was intended to be humorous or an insensitive joke.

Part of the funeral announcement read, “Mueni has now reunited with her beloved father Anthony and her partner in crime Peter and they can get up to their typical mischief where they left off.”

More details of the deceased lady, who is the daughter of Former Chief Government Architect, the late Antony Ngotho, who designed the infamous Nyayo House torture chambers, have emerged.

Apparently, the late Mueni was a well-educated lady, having attended the University of Manchester, where she studied architecture before enrolling for a degree in hotel management at the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.

She later joined Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in London for a diploma, then the University of Prince Edward Island In Canada for a conflict resolution degree.

In 2005, she received her master’s degree from the University of Sydney.

She loved the hospitality industry and would hop from job to job in the United Kingdom and Australia before settling for a food and beverage manager position at the Panafric hotel.

She later joined Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa Mombasa.

Mueni committed suicide a few weeks ago despite her successful career in the hospitality industry.

She died at the age of 46, unmarried and childless.

