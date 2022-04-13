Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has finally spoken up about her ex-husband Kanye West’s new girlfriend Chaney Jones.

The mother of four was a guest on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in a new episode, and was asked about Jones, 24, who many have branded a Kim ‘lookalike.’

West had been first spotted with Jones in January while he was still dating Julia Fox – with Kim revealing on the podcast how she really feels about Kanye’s dating life.

Hirsch mentioned that ‘some women’ West has been dating look like they are ‘huge fans of yours’ or ‘even kinda dress like you,’ and when asked if ‘the lookalike vibe’ makes her feel weird, she said it didn’t.

‘No. I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest,’ Kim said, adding, ‘Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is.’

‘I think that it’ll reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a parent, so I just… as long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that, truly,’ she added.

Jones was also spotted at West’s Donda 2 listening party, and it was confirmed in February that he had broken up with Fox and moved on with Jones.