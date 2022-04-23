Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 April 2022 – According to Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, influenced the decision by Jubilee party senior officials to hand over a direct ticket to Damaris Wambui.

Itumbi alleges that Damaris is Nyoro’s girlfriend.

The decision by Jubilee to hand over a direct ticket to Damaris at the expense of Kariri Njama has sparked a debate on social media.

Kariri Njama is more experienced and has more supporters than Damaris, who is still a political greenhorn, but she managed to bag the ticket, thanks to her affair with Nyoro.

This is what Itumbi posted.

