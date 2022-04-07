Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has responded to the news that Travis and Kourtney Kardashian got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel following The Grammys.

The former playmate married the Blink-182 drummer in 2004 and they share two children – daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. Barker is also close with Moakler’s 23-year-old daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler and Barker, 46, split in in 2008.

When Travis Barker began dating Kourtney, Shanna Moakler claimed Travis had an affair with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, while they were still married and that’s what ruined their union.

Shanna told US Weekly in May 2021 after Travis and Kourtney went public with their relationship: “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.”

Now, following news that Travis and Kourtney are married, Shanna reacted, wishing them well.

She told PEOPLE on Tuesday, April 5: “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas — complete with an Elvis impersonator – hours after Sunday’s 2022 Grammys.

However, a source confirmed that the wedding was not legally binding, but one of “several” celebrations with “lots of fanfare.”