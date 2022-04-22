Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – UDA gubernatorial candidate for Meru County, Mithika Linturi, has vowed to do the unthinkable if elected the next governor of Meru.

Speaking when he met commercial sex workers, Linturi, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s point men in the larger Mt. Kenya, pledged to support commercial sex workers by providing an enabling environment for their trade.

He promised to ensure commercial sex workers access free drugs and condoms to protect themselves in their trade.

“We will have an adequate supply of drugs, condoms and vaccines in our hospitals. Never again will our hospitals run out of drugs and condoms. We will also ensure you access vaccines needed to protect yourselves against STIs and cervical cancer,” he said.

He lauded the commercial sex workers for being diligent in the use of protection hence preventing the spread of HIV/Aids.

“HIV/Aids is real and there is a need to protect yourselves. I have noted that the HIV prevalence in Meru is at 2.5 compared to the national prevalence of 4.9 percent. This means our people are protecting themselves. You should not let off the guard. Let us work towards lowering the prevalence,” Linturi urged.

He claimed that commercial sex workers in Meru have been badly hit in the last four years due to capital flight as well as Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.