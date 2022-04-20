Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

IT Service Desk function acts as a single point of contact between IT department and the business units for all incidents, service requests, change notifications, and any other necessary communications.

The Service Desk Analyst will report to the Client Services Manager – IT, and will work closely with other members of the IT department to support all end users (Head Office Staff and branch users).

Key Responsibilities

Incidents Management

Acts as a single point of contact between the IT department and the business units for all incidents, service requests, change notifications, and any other necessary communications.

Log all service desk interactions and document issue resolution using the ITSM system.

Identify and effectively prioritize situations requiring urgent attention.

Provide first-level support for all hardware and software issues logged by users.

Issue timely communication and status updates for critical and high incidents.

Problem Management

Escalate problems and continuously engage with the 2nd level and/or 3rd party support vendors to ensure timely resolution of all escalated system faults/bugs on the Business Systems.

Consistently monitor the status of all logged incidents and requests and escalate to a higher resolution level when service level agreements are in breach.

Advise and educate users on appropriate action.

Escalating recurring incidents to Problem Management where the PM team will conduct a root cause analysis and find an ultimate solution to the incident.

Service Desk Administration

Follow standard service desk procedures.

Install and support user applications such as Office 365, Windows Operating system, and Sidian Bank Applications

Maintain accurate inventory of all hardware and software resources and parts

Maintain excellent communication with all end-users and other members of the technology department

Work with IT suppliers as needed

Project work that involves first-level support for new systems.

System Reporting

Generation of various service desk reports in an accurate manner and distribution in an effective and timely manner.

Academic Qualification

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Work Experience

Minimum 2 years experience with 1 year in an IT service support, systems analyst or service management role within a large highly digitized organization managing mission-critical systems.

Skills & Competencies

Knowledge and experience in IT Service Desk practices

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Attention to detail.

Able to manage priorities and tasks and time efficiently and demonstrate a proactive approach to daily tasks.

Communication skills.

Professional Qualification

ITIL V3 Foundation

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Sidian Bank on sidianbank.co.ke to apply before 21th April, 2022