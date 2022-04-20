Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – A serial sperm donor will soon have 55 children after travelling across the UK and Europe to help women get pregnant.

Kyle Gordy, 30, from Los Angeles, is a father to 46 children and has nine more on the way.

Kylie said of his tour to get women pregnant: “This is my second sperm donation tour to the UK and Europe.

“I’ve travelled from London all the way up to Edinburgh to donate.

“I’m now in Berlin waiting for a couple to get over Covid so I can donate my sperm to them.”

Engaged couple Kathryn, 26, and Alice, 25, from Cambridge, told how they are expecting a child after a donation from Kyle in August 2021.

Kyle makes sperm donations via artificial insemination or sex, which he says accounts for roughly 10% of cases.

He explained: “Some women prefer the old-fashioned way.

“They will ask if we can just have sex and I’ll tell them I’m up for it and we exchange STD tests.”

Kyle has met nine of his children in person, but gets updates on all of them on a group chat for the mothers of the youngsters.

He added: “We’re like a little modern family.”