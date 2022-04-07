Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has left ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi gnashing his teeth after he also dumped him after a short period of bromance.

In a statement, Sakaja stated that he did not, has not, and will never join Mudavadi’s ANC.

This comes even as Sakaja has been Mudavadi’s right-hand man after severing links with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

According to Sakaja, he will now be vying for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The Senator made the revelations on Wednesday, stating that he joined UDA immediately after ditching the Jubilee party.

“When did I join ANC? I was in Jubilee and when I left I went straight to UDA,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja will now battle with Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, who is eyeing the gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

The UDA nominations are slated for April 14 and the two will square it out.

The revelation by Sakaja caught many by surprise as the majority thought he had joined Musalia Mudavadi’s outfit ANC.

The Senator has been drumming up support for Mudavadi and traversing the country alongside the ANC leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.