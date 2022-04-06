Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has blamed ODM Leader Raila Odinga after strong winds blew up a tent as he addressed his supporters.

Malala, who was popularizing Kenya Kwanza’s agenda in Likuyani, was forced to temporarily cut short his speech.

Speaking moments after the winds had calmed down, the legislator hilariously shifted the blame for the strong whirlwind to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claiming he was out to ruin his meeting with the weather.

“Ni pepo ya Raila, shetani ashindwe! Kweli huyu mtu ni mganga! Haya kila mtu akae achana an tent let’s sit (This wind is Raila’s! The devil is defeated! It is true he is a sorcerer. Let us all sit now),” Malala said.

After the interruption, the Kakamega gubernatorial hopeful continued with his speech in which he accused the Azimio presidential flag bearer of orchestrating a plan to kick out Luhyas from the government immediately after March 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Wakati Raila alienda kwa handshake, kazi yake ya kwanza alifuta Rashid Echesa kazi. Kazi yake ya pili, akafuta (Benjamin) Washiali kazi. Vilevile, akafuta Wetang’ula kazi. Kazi yake ya nne akafuta Chris Wamalwa kazi na mwisho akanitumia mimi na mwishowe akanitupa chini na akanifuta kazi.”

Loosely translated to; “When Raila went for a handshake, his first job was to fire Rashid Echesa. In his second job, he fired (Benjamin). He also fired Wetang’ula. In his fourth job, Raila fired Chris Wamalwa and he eventually fired me.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.