Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has advised ODM Leader Raila Odinga to pick a woman from Mt Kenya as his presidential running mate ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kidero rooted for Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, saying she has what it takes to be a loyal assistant.

According to Kidero, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant should pick someone who has no political ambition as his number two.

“It’s my considered view that the running mate should be a woman from Mt Kenya, who is polished, respected, a worker bee, and not a person who’ll be competing with Jakom for the presidential stage and space.”

“A true assistant. Nobody fits this requirement better than Margaret Kobia, the Cabinet Secretary for public service youth and Gender,” Kidero wrote on Facebook.

Sentiments by Kidero, come after economist Peter Kagwanja warned the ODM leader against picking a running mate from the vote-rich region of Mt. Kenya.

Kagwanja, who is gunning for the Murang’a senatorial seat on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, opined that most leaders from the Mt Kenya region being fronted to be Raila’s running mate lack national appeal and grassroots support to deliver votes to Raila in the August election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.