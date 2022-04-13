Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A middle-aged lady has been exposed on social media after she was caught on CCTV stealing at an apartment in Embakasi.

The smartly dressed lady accessed the apartment very early in the morning when most tenants were asleep to avoid raising eyebrows and stole some shoes.

The victim, who was robbed, sent the CCTV footage to blogger Robert Alai and urged him to help her circulate it online.

“Hi, Robert Kindly help circulate. She stole my shoes yesterday in the morning at around 6.30 am in Embakasi,” she wrote.

Watch the footage.

