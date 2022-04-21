Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022 – A video of a slay queen risking her life along a busy road while being driven in a Subaru Registration number KDG 675N has surfaced online.

The seemingly intoxicated slay queen, who was in the backseat, was hanging dangerously on the car’s window, thus putting her life at risk.

It’s reported that they were coming from a drinking spree early morning and heading home while other Kenyans were going to work.

Subaru drivers have a very bad reputation on the roads for breaking traffic rules.

They are also known to be notorious womanizers.

Perhaps the slay queen was being taken to the slaughterhouse.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.