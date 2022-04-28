Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has disclosed that the late former President Mwai Kibaki never allowed the use of local languages in Government offices.

Speaking during an interview, the former Spokesperson in Kibaki’s Government said that the late President would be angry whenever Government officials switched to their vernacular languages during working hours.

According to Governor Mutua, Kibaki even conversed with his own kids in English when they visited him at State House.

“Kibaki was a perfect gentleman in terms of running the Government, he never allowed the use of mother tongue in Government offices.”

“There was one time a Cabinet Minister in a meeting switched to Kikuyu and he was so angry that he banged the table and said ‘This is a government office, not your home or village. Here we speak in English or Swahili,” Mutua stated.

Kibaki has been eulogized by Kenyans as one of the best Presidents this country has ever had.

Kenyans have fond memories of the President especially the free primary education he introduced and steering the economy in the right direction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST