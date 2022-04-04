Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has condemned the attack on ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s helicopter in Soy constituency during the burial ceremony of Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Speaking at Kaptum Village, Megun Ward in Kapseret Constituency, Sudi regretted the incident, terming it one form of backwardness which should never be allowed to happen again.

While taking personal responsibility, the Ruto-allied MP apologized to Raila, calling on the security agencies to get to the root of the matter and bring all culprits to book.

“I want to condemn the rowdy youths who took part in stoning the chopper. A mistake was made and I ask for forgiveness from our elder Raila Odinga and all those affected, we cannot allow ourselves to be taken that route again.”

“Kindly forgive us, we will take that responsibility and we are aware there are some youths who have been arrested in connection with that. We don’t want a repeat because we were stoned by similar goons” stated Sudi.

At the same time, the Kapseret MP urged Raila to consider going back to campaign in Eldoret, promising to mobilize a huge crowd for him.

“Everybody has all the rights to campaign in all parts of the country. I invite Raila Odinga to come back to Eldoret and do his rally. If it will please him, I will even mobilize the people, attend his rally in numbers and listen to his policies,” added Sudi.

While insisting on forgiveness, Sudi reiterated the need for a peaceful co-existence among all communities living in Uasin Gishu County, adding that all Kenyans have the right to live anywhere in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.