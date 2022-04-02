Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has condemned the attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga in Eldoret on Friday.

Taking to social media yesterday, Ruto said that every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

“Every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country. We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support.”

“Political violence is retrogressive, divisive, and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation.” Ruto tweeted.

The ODM leader experienced hostility during his tour of the North Rift, where his chopper was stoned by Ruto’s goons while he was on board.

Earlier in the day, Raila was forced to prematurely end his political rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet after youth started heckling him.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer, who was addressing a political rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, faced hostility prompting him to scamper for his safety.

After prematurely ending his Elgeyo Marakwet campaign, the ODM leader proceeded to Uasin Gishu where businessman Jackson Kibor was being laid to rest.

However, he also faced a hostile reception there as a group of youths pelted stones at his chopper, damaging the screen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.