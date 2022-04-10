Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 April 2022 – Four police officers from Kamukunji police station are in custody for leaving their place of work unprocedurally and committing acts amounting to corruption.

Constables Henry Temba, Esther Oburo, Dorcas Nzilani and Winfred Kanana in the company of two civilians masquerading as officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) had gone to Tuala, Ongata Rongai, 25 Kilometers away from their work station.

The four had without authorization from the station command, allocated themselves duties and proceeded to the said area, to purportedly arrest two suspects on suspicion of being in possession of nylon papers.

They are currently in custody as investigations proceed before disciplinary action is taken against them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.