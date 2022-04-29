Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday April 29, 2022 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, fully supports the decision to vet Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka among others for the running mate position.

In a statement to the press, Raila, through Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential campaign Spokesperson, Makau Mutua, dismissed claims that Kalonzo will be ridiculed if he faces the presidential running mate vetting panel.

He noted that vetting is a norm in most democratic nations meant to show transparency.

According to Raila, the vetting process is meant to promote inclusivity and legitimacy in the process of picking a presidential running mate.

“Search committees for suitable running mates have been the standard in established/mature democracies forever.”

“There’s nothing “humiliating” about them.”

“They add transparency, inclusivity, and legitimacy to the process and person(s) recommended.” Mutua tweeted.

Raila comes after Kalonzo expressed reservation with the formation of a vetting panel saying he sees no need to subject himself to a panel when he is the most qualified person for the position.

