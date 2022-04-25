Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 25, 2022 – Jubilee’s nominated MP Maina Kamanda left Kenyans in shock today over what he did to Kiharu Member of Parliament and Deputy President William Ruto’s potential running mate, Ndindi Nyoro, during the public viewing of the body of the late President Mwai Kibaki which is lying in state at Parliament Buildings.

This is after he refused to shake hands with Ndindi Nyoro when he arrived at Parliament Building to pay his last respects to the late Mwai Kibaki.

From a video clip that has surfaced online, Hon. Nyoro is seen following Mr Kamanda as he questions the veteran politician’s move.

Every Kenyan knows that Hon Nyoro has been a top DP Ruto ally from the Mount Kenya region and thus their political differences could have contributed to this intolerable move by Hon. Maina Kamanda.

Kibaki died on Friday as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a presidential Proclamation.

Deputy President William Ruto and Speaker Justin Muturi witnessed Nyoro’s humiliation by Kamanda, who is in Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

