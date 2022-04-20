Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Lawyer Karen Nyamu is a disappointed UDA member after Comedian Jasper Muthomi, commonly known as MC Jessy, quit Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

MC Jessy quit Ruto’s UDA on Monday after missing the party ticket to contest for the South Imenti parliamentary seat following Ruto’s deal.

He announced that he is still in the race for the South Imenti seat on an independent ticket and that hatakubali kupangwa.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, August 9 it is,” he tweeted.

However, the move did not go well with Nyamu who took to her social media to express her disappointment.

Nyamu opined that MC Jessy should have maintained that he was still in the race while at the negotiation table instead of making an agreement that he would later renege on.

“MC Jessy my good friend Why have you accepted to belong to “dump him I pick him’ gang? Afadhali ungekaa ngumu pale kwa negotiation table instead of striking a deal then reneging on the same,” Nyamu said.

“As always I wish you all the best and respect your latest resolve,” she added.

Last week, Ruto said MC Jessy had agreed to step down from the race in support of Mwiti Kathaara.

Ruto announced that the comedian will be taking up a role in his presidential campaign team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.