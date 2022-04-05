Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – DCI detectives confiscated phones from three of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies for further analysis during the 5-hour grilling over the stoning of ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu.

The three, Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany, his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Speaker David Kiplagat, were grilled by Detectives from the Nakuru DCI offices over an attack on Azimio-One Kenya presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga.

Speaking to the media after the interrogations, Kositany exuded confidence that the matter would be resolved and that justice would prevail.

“They have taken our mobile phones and what they said is to help them in further investigations. We were here to shed more light on the Friday attack and we have explained ourselves before the detectives,” he stated.

After being released by the DCI, they absolved themselves from the incident in which Odinga’s chopper was pelted with stones last Friday, pointing out that the matter was politically instigated.

The two lawmakers called upon the police to independently probe the matter, noting that they were willing to cooperate to ensure the investigations are complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.