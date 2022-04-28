Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Two men who were riding on a motorbike were intercepted by patrol cops in North Eastern and several guns and bullets recovered from them.

According to a police report, the suspects had concealed the firearms in sacks.

They are suspected to be members of the Al Shaabab terror group.

Police believe that they were planning to carry out a terror attack.

They were taken into custody as police carry out more investigations.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST