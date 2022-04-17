Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 17 April 2022 – A middle-aged man broke into an apartment in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate in the middle of the night and stole when the tenants were asleep.
He was captured on CCTV stealing a carpet and mats from the cloth line before disappearing.
This video comes just days after a smartly dressed lady was captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Embakasi where she stole shoes.
Watch the clip.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>