Saturday, 02 April 2022 – The internet has erupted after videos surfaced online showing the special treatment that men are being given at a barbershop along Kamakis Bypass, which is run by a slay queen identified as a Mwende.
In the kinyozi, sexy ladies twerk for men while they enjoy different services such as shaving and massage.
It’s alleged that besides being a barbershop and a spa, men get sex services at a fee.
Mwende, the proprietor of the now-famous barbershop, has been marketing her business on Twitter and showing men what to expect when they go there.
Check out these videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
