Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has dismissed the entry of flamboyant former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko into the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

Omar, who is vying for the seat on the UDA ticket, said he was not worried by Sonko’s move to announce his intention to succeed Hassan Joho in this year’s General Election.

“Mimi siamini kama Azimio wako na mgombea yeyote wa ugavana ambaye anaweza kufua dafu kwetu na kwa timu hii. Ni vikaragosi, tested and failed,” he said.

According to Omar, who is William Ruto’s point man in the coast region, they were only afraid of Suleiman Shahbal of ODM, who recently stepped down in favor of Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

He said they were expecting a serious battle from Suleiman Shahbal because they knew he was the strongest candidate from the Azimio’s team.

“We would have heard a very interesting political discourse. Our teams were in high gear because we thought Shahbal was our likely opponent so we were getting our economic, issues right but still, he would have lost against us.”

“We have a lot of respect for him as a person. He would have given us a good contest but Abdulswamad…,” Omar said.

Omar, who was handed a direct UDA ticket, is expected to battle it out with Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of Wiper.

Sonko, who was impeached in 2020, is set for a political comeback after the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Democratic Movement party cleared him last week for nominations in the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.