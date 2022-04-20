Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – It has now emerged that Emma Jalamo’s manager CMM Clemmo had shared photos of his deceased relatives on his WhatsApp status hours before he was attacked by unknown people and stabbed to death.

According to a close friend, Clemmo shared photos of his late parents, sister, and Lady Maureen on his status on the night that he met his untimely death.

In the photo of his late parents, he captioned it wishing he could visit them on the other side of life while revealing his late sister as his mother’s favourite.

He also posted a photo of Emma Jalamo’s security man only identified as Kevo, who came to his rescue when he was attacked and also stabbed in the process.

Kevo succumbed to his injuries later.

All these photos were posted on the night he was brutally murdered in Kisumu.

Here’s a post by the deceased’s friend, identified as Belinda Auma Oketch, revealing his last moments before he was murdered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.