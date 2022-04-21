Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022 – Flamboyant Nigerian prophet Jeremiah Omoto sparked a heated debate on social media after he unveiled miracle keys.

Omoto claims that he was given the keys by God after praying and fasting in a secluded place.

He is selling the keys to his brainwashed congregants at 100,000 nairas each (Ksh 28,000) and claims they can unlock blessings.

Omoto lives a very lavish lifestyle funded by thousands of his brainwashed congregants, which he displays on social media.

See some of the guzzlers that he owns.

