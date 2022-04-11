Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Four prison warders are in custody for obtaining over Sh 2 million, from two Kenyans who had been promised employment letters in the recently concluded police recruitment exercise.

The warders found themselves in unfamiliar territory after they sold fake letters of offer to Stellah Kemunto and Joash Ounde, who immediately realized that they had been duped and rushed to the Kiamumbi police station to report.

An operation to hunt down the rogue warders operating in two vehicles was launched immediately, leading to the arrest of the four at CIATA City mall in Ridgeways, Kiambu county, where they were hawking the documents.

Sergeant Violet Gachomo, based at Industrial Area depot, Corporals Beatrice Wambui Kamau and Florence Wanjiku Ndung’u, based at Kenya prisons headquarters and Ben Mburu based at Industrial Area remand prison were arrested as their accomplices escaped in a black Toyota Noah.

20 fake appointment letters (docket numbers) were recovered from the suspects and academic documents belonging to different applicants recovered in a Toyota Probox that had been turned to a recruitment bureau.

The reportees told Kiamumbi based officers that they had raised the money to secure employment for their relatives.

Meanwhile, the main suspect identified as Jefferson Kivuva is still at large, and efforts to arrest him are at advanced stages.

The four suspects are currently in custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.