Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s ridicule by releasing funds to oil marketers to address the fuel crisis in the country.

The president signed into law five parliamentary bills among them the 2022 Supplementary I Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget).

Others were the 2021 Copyright (Amendment) Bill, the 2020 Kenya Deposit Insurance (Amendment) Bill, the 2022 Industrial Training (Amendment) Bill, and the 2019 Employment (Amendment) Bill.

The newly signed Supplementary Budget unlocks a total of Shs 139,752,936,287 exchequer funds for use in drought-related interventions; security operations; election preparedness; fuel stabilization; and settlement of pending bills among other pressing public needs.

A sum of Shs 34,446,813,295 from the Supplementary Budget has been allocated to the Government fuel stabilization programme aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis.

This move will ease the oil shortage in the country which has hit most counties. The Government owed oil markets Sh13 billion.

Ruto had accused Uhuru of being incompetent in dealing with the fuel crisis in the country.

Addressing the press yesterday from his official Karen residence, the DP said that the fuel problem was more local.

He attributed the shortage to cartels and public officials, whom he termed oblivious, reckless, and incompetent.

“This is the result between the collusion of monopolistic cartels and economic saboteurs on one hand and oblivious, reckless and incompetent public officials on the other,” the DP stated.

