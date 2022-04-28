Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta, of tactically planning to delay the transfer of power as the country prepares to vote in a new regime.

Speaking during an interview, Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, claimed that Uhuru was taking his time to appoint the Secretary to the Cabinet, a public servant tasked with coordinating the transition plan.

According to Duale, Uhuru has intentionally refused to fill the post that should be occupied by an individual tasked with leading a committee that will plan the assumption of office by the next President.

The Secretary to the Cabinet is also charged with the responsibility of briefing the President-elect on the progress of the previous Government.

“There are only four weeks left – for him to appoint the officeholder.”

“The challenge is that the National Assembly is on a break and resumes in May and it will be expected to vet the nominee,” Duale stated.

He further explained that only the President is mandated by the Constitution to appoint the Secretary to the Cabinet upon successful vetting by Parliament.

Other members of the committee include the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, the Inspector General of Police, and the Attorney General, among others.

This comes even as Ruto had sensationally claimed that there was a plan by Uhuru and the deep state to rig him in the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST