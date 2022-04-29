Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, April 29, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again caused a stir online after he embarrassed his Deputy, William Ruto, on Friday.

The incident happened at Nyayo Stadium where the State funeral for the late former President Mwai Kibaki is taking place.

The second in command had arrived on time before President Uhuru made his way into the stadium to attend the funeral.

On arrival, DP Ruto was anxiously waiting for him so that he could welcome him as protocol dictates.

Despite the wait, President Uhuru never bothered to shake hands with DP Ruto but rather bowed and pulled his hands at the back.

With one side claiming that Uhuru is taking Covid measures, others claimed that it is obvious that the Head of State was avoiding DP Ruto.

Uhuru and Ruto have not been seeing eye to eye due to political differences which started in 2018 when the President shook hands with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST