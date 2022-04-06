Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for duping him during the burial of his mother, Mama Hannah Mudavadi.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mudavadi revealed that Uhuru was yet to fulfill a pledge he made at his mother’s funeral in 2021.

According to the Kenya Kwanza co-principal, the contractors were yet to start working on a road that was to be built in honour of the late Hannah Mudavadi.

Mudavadi made the revelation after a listener sought to know the progress of the 18-kilometer road.

“All we are doing is to wait for the contractor to come on the ground and then say he has fulfilled his pledge,” Mudavadi stated.

During the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi, Uhuru promised that the government would construct the 18-kilometer road leading to Mudavadi’s parents’ home.

At the time Uhuru was categorical that the construction works would begin by April 2021.

“We have agreed that in honour of the departed, we shall work on the road we used coming here starting from Mango which is 18 kilometers. Before the end of three months, the work on that road will have begun,” the Head of State announced.

Uhuru’s unfulfilled promise could explain why Mudavadi dumped Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto without thinking twice.

Since joining Kenya Kwanza, Mudavadi has been among the vocal leaders that have called out Kenyatta’s administration. This has seen him come under sharp criticism from leaders from the region claiming that he was ungrateful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST