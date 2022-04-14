Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka cannot exit the Azimio La Umoja movement since there is a binding clause that bars affiliate parties from exiting the Raila Odinga-led outfit.

These details emerged on Wednesday after the outfit was formally registered, making it a legally recognised political machine.

However, the agreement that was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties does not provide for a power-sharing pact and leaves Raila Odinga with wide options.

This is a big blow to Kalonzo Musyoka and his allies who were threatening to exit the coalition if they fail to get the Deputy President slot in the Azimio Movement.

The agreement states that Azimio affiliate parties must stick together even in case of a presidential runoff.

On Wednesday, Edwin Sifuna, the secretary-general of Raila’s ODM party, confirmed that the Azimio One Kenya Coalition party affiliates have no option to exit at will.

