Thursday, 07 April 2022 – There was drama at a recent political rally hosted by Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA brigade after a sugar cane seller desperately tried to break the security barrier so that he can seek an audience with the DP.

Hawk-eyed commandos who guard Ruto quickly whisked the poor man away, sparking reactions on social media since Ruto pretends to care about the plights of common citizens.

Sharing the video on his Twitter page, Nyakundi cautioned Kenyans against electing Ruto, terming him a dictator.

“Bribed and irredeemably corrupt Githeri media journalists will not show you this, but a hustler tried to deliver a petition to “hustler” bandia William Ruto.

“Alifurushwa na armed anti-terror GSU men. Nyinyi hamujui huyo jamaa. Mtalia premium tears,” Nyakundi wrote.

Here’s the video.

