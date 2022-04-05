Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Robert Alai has shared heartbreaking photos of a man who was photographed transporting the body of a deceased loved one to the morgue using an improvised wheelbarrow.

Apparently, the poor man couldn’t afford to hire a car.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter page, Alai wrote, “Cheptulu market on the border of Vihiga and Nandi Counties, someone saw this man push the body of a deceased loved one to the morgue.

“I pray that the oil marketers stop their monkey gains. Does it make you great to see such? Evil OIL marketers

The Kenyan DAILY POST.