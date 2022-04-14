Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Mwende has shared another video to show men what they expect when they visit her barbershop at Kamakis Bypass.

In the video, a young man is seen being pampered by beautiful ladies as Mwende twerks for him.

Mwende’s kinyozi has been sparking reactions on social media, with rumours flying around that sex services are also offered at the barbershop.

Watch the video.

