Friday, 22 April 2022 – A Kenyan couple has impressed Netizens after sharing photos to show how they have grown together after falling in love.
They shared a photo of when they were broke and struggling and 12 years later, they are thanking God for blessings since their lives have totally transformed.
This should be a lesson to young ladies who dump their partners because they are broke.
Just find a man with dreams and support him.
Check out this amazing transformation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
