Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has agreed to share his government with National Assembly Speaker and Democratic Party (DP) Chairman, Justin Muturi if he wins the August presidential contest.

This is after Muturi shelved his presidential ambitions as he officially joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition yesterday.

According to former Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Konzolo Munyao, the Kenya Kwanza alliance will share the government based on the popularity and strength of the member parties.

Munyao, a close ally of Justin Muturi, stated that the Democratic Party was joining Kenya Kwanza as an equal member.

The agreement, according to Munyao, will see member parties receive government slots directly proportional to their numerical strengths when it comes to elected members.

This means that the higher the number of elected leaders, the bigger the share of the government.

DP joins the likes of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by DP Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) led by Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula among a host of other parties.

The Kenya Kwanza agreement also allows member parties to withdraw from the coalition within 30 days of joining should they feel dissatisfied or uncomfortable.

Munyao, who is a former Member of Parliament for Mbooni, stated that the party strengths to be used in sharing the government will be based on the number of MCAs, MPs, Women Reps, Senators and Governors each party gets.

“Government shall be shared on the basis of elected members such as MCAs, MPs, Women Reps, Senators and Governors.”

“Only the position of the President has been reserved for Ruto,” he stated.

Muturi’s entry complicates the running mate matrix for Ruto with Mudavadi and MP Rigathi Gachagua being fronted as some of the frontrunners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.