Monday, April 25, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi is a sad man after Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege announced that she will not be vying for any seat in the August 9th General Election.

Venting on social media, Sudi, who referred to Sabina Chege as his ‘sweetheart’, said her move to drop out of the race is a big blow to Parliament.

However, he blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga for misleading his sweetheart with their Azimio La Umoja nonsense.

Sudi, who shared the screenshot from Sabina’s post, said that the MP, who was just very strong in Politics and had bigger ambitions, had been manipulated by Uhuru and Raila.

He stated that he is very sorry for Sabina Chege after she decided to shelve her ambitions.

On Saturday, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said she will not vie for any elective seat in the August 9, polls.

The County MP, in a statement on Saturday, said she will focus her efforts on campaigning for the ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County. I will concentrate on National politics in Azimio la Umoja Council. Asanteni wa Murang’a nawapenda sana,” She said on Facebook.

Sabina is a member of the Azimio Council, the highest-ranking organ of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Sabina was said to have been eyeing the Murang’a governor seat.

Had she run for the governor’s seat, she would have battled it out with Jamleck Kamau, who was handed the Jubilee ticket days ago.

Kamau will now go up against a host of aspirants including UDA’s Irungu Kang’ata and Farmers Party’s Irungu Nyakera.

